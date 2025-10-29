Miivo Holdings Raises $1.24 Million Through Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Esstra Industries ( (TSE:MIVO) ) has shared an update.

Miivo Holdings Corp. announced the exercise of 3,098,441 warrants, generating $1,239,736 in gross proceeds. This capital will be used to accelerate customer acquisition and enhance marketing initiatives, reflecting investor confidence in Miivo’s strategic direction and growth prospects within the SME sector.

More about Esstra Industries

Miivo Holdings Corp. operates as an AI platform offering solutions to transform underperforming and low-growth businesses into scalable, product-driven models. By integrating AI-powered automation, Miivo aims to revolutionize traditional service-based companies and enhance their operational efficiency, customer engagement, and financial performance. The company is positioned at the forefront of innovation and growth in the AI SaaS market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.3M

