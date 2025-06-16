Migao Group Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Financial Approvals

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Migao Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:9879) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Migao Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider a final dividend recommendation and other business matters, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder interests.

Migao Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and works alongside its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 993,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

