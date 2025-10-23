Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Revises Financial Forecast Upward Amid Strong Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:3232) ) is now available.

Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, based on improved performance trends. The company expects higher operating revenues in its chartered bus and hotel operations due to increased demand and higher unit prices, as well as in its automotive sales distribution business. Despite rising labor costs, the company anticipates increased profits due to decreased operating expenses and strong first-half performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3232) stock is a Buy with a Yen585.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:3232 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc.

Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. operates in the transportation and leisure services industry, offering chartered bus transportation, business hotel operations, and other leisure services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market.

Average Trading Volume: 184,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.03B

Learn more about 3232 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue