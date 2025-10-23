Mie Kotsu Group Announces Increased Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:3232) ) is now available.

Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. has announced an interim dividend of 8 yen per share, with a total dividend amount of 804,176,720 yen, reflecting an increase from the previous year’s interim dividend. This decision aligns with the company’s policy of returning profits to shareholders while maintaining a stable management platform and aiming for a consolidated payout ratio of 30% each fiscal year, indicating a commitment to sustainable earnings growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3232) stock is a Buy with a Yen585.00 price target.

More about Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc.

Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. operates in the transportation and logistics industry, providing services and solutions primarily focused on passenger transportation and related sectors. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market.

Average Trading Volume: 184,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.03B

