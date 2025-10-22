Midsona AB Reports Improved Profitability Amid Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Midsona AB Class B ( ($SE:MSON.B) ) is now available.

Midsona AB reported improved profitability and organic sales growth for its consumer brands in the third quarter of 2025, despite challenges such as a fire at its production facility in Spain. The company’s restructuring program aims to enhance competitiveness and achieve higher profitability, with expected annual cost savings of SEK 20 million.

Midsona AB is a company operating in the health and wellness industry, focusing on consumer brands. It offers a range of products, including plant-based protein alternatives, and has a significant market presence in the Nordics, North Europe, and South Europe.

