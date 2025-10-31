Midland States Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Midland States Bancrop ( (MSBI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Midland States Bancrop presented to its investors.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, providing a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services, wealth management, and business equipment financing.
In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Midland States Bancorp reported a net income of $5.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, marking a decline from the previous quarter’s $9.8 million. The company highlighted strategic decisions, including ceasing equipment finance production, which impacted its financial performance.
Key financial metrics revealed a net interest margin improvement to 3.79%, driven by a reduction in funding costs. The company’s nonperforming assets decreased to 1.02% of total assets, reflecting efforts to improve credit quality. However, the provision for credit losses increased to $20.5 million, primarily due to adjustments in loss assumptions for the equipment finance portfolio.
Despite challenges, Midland States Bancorp saw positive trends in its wealth management division, achieving record revenue of $8 million, and noted solid growth in community bank deposits. The company also strengthened its capital position, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.37%.
Looking ahead, Midland States Bancorp remains focused on enhancing its credit quality and capital position, while continuing to leverage its wealth management and community banking strengths to drive future growth.