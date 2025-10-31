Midland States Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Midland States Bancrop ( (MSBI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Midland States Bancrop presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, providing a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services, wealth management, and business equipment financing.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Midland States Bancorp reported a net income of $5.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, marking a decline from the previous quarter’s $9.8 million. The company highlighted strategic decisions, including ceasing equipment finance production, which impacted its financial performance.

Key financial metrics revealed a net interest margin improvement to 3.79%, driven by a reduction in funding costs. The company’s nonperforming assets decreased to 1.02% of total assets, reflecting efforts to improve credit quality. However, the provision for credit losses increased to $20.5 million, primarily due to adjustments in loss assumptions for the equipment finance portfolio.

Despite challenges, Midland States Bancorp saw positive trends in its wealth management division, achieving record revenue of $8 million, and noted solid growth in community bank deposits. The company also strengthened its capital position, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.37%.

Looking ahead, Midland States Bancorp remains focused on enhancing its credit quality and capital position, while continuing to leverage its wealth management and community banking strengths to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue