Middlefield Banc Corp Reports Strong 2025 Financial Growth

Middlefield Banc Corp ( (MBCN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Middlefield Banc Corp presented to its investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp, a community bank holding company headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, operates The Middlefield Banking Company with a network of 21 full-service banking centers across Ohio. The bank focuses on providing a range of financial services, including commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, and investment services.

Middlefield Banc Corp reported robust financial results for the first nine months of 2025, showcasing significant growth in earnings and assets. The company’s diluted earnings per share rose to $2.01, driven by a 37.3% increase in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings. The bank also achieved record levels in total loans and assets, with a notable expansion in net interest margin.

Key financial highlights include a 16.5% increase in net interest income to $17.6 million for the third quarter and a year-to-date net income of $16.3 million. The company’s strategic focus on growing commercial and industrial loans contributed to a 6.8% rise in total loans, reaching $1.61 billion. Additionally, Middlefield Banc Corp reported a 6.5% increase in total assets, now at $1.98 billion.

Looking ahead, Middlefield Banc Corp remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by ongoing investments in operations and talent. The company anticipates continued profitable growth and expansion in the Central Ohio region, with the upcoming opening of its relocated Westerville office. Management’s confidence is bolstered by strong asset quality and a disciplined approach to expense management.

