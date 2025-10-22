tiprankstipranks
Middlefield Banc Announces Merger with Farmers National

Story Highlights
  • Middlefield Banc Corp. will merge into Farmers National Banc Corp. in a $299 million transaction.
  • The merger aims to create a leading Midwest community bank with over $7 billion in assets.
  Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow the recommendations of top-performing analysts.
Middlefield Banc ( (MBCN) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 22, 2025, Middlefield Banc Corp. announced a merger agreement with Farmers National Banc Corp., which will result in Middlefield merging into Farmers in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $299 million. This merger aims to create a leading community banking franchise in the Midwest with over $7 billion in total assets and 83 branches across Ohio and Pennsylvania. The merger is expected to enhance profitability and competitive positioning, with the transaction anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. This strategic move is expected to expand Farmers’ footprint in Ohio, particularly in the Columbus region, and strengthen its foundation for long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (MBCN) stock is a Hold with a $31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Middlefield Banc stock, see the MBCN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MBCN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBCN is a Neutral.

Middlefield Banc’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance, with consistent revenue growth and effective cost management. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which could pose short-term risks. The valuation is reasonable, with a fair P/E ratio and an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on MBCN stock, click here.

More about Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.98 billion as of September 30, 2025. The bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office across various locations in Ohio. Farmers National Banc Corp., founded in 1887 and headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, is a diversified financial services company with $5.2 billion in banking assets. It operates The Farmers National Bank of Canfield with 62 banking locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and insurance products.

Average Trading Volume: 6,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $232M

Find detailed analytics on MBCN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

