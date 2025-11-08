MidCap Financial Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Adjustments

Midcap Financial Investment Corporation ( (MFIC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Midcap Financial Investment Corporation presented to its investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company primarily focused on first lien senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. The company aims to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through its diversified portfolio.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation reported a net investment income of $0.38 per share, slightly down from $0.39 in the previous quarter. The net asset value per share decreased to $14.66 from $14.75, reflecting a 0.6% decline.

Key highlights from the quarter include new investment commitments totaling $138 million and gross fundings of $142 million. The company also reduced its exposure to Merx Aviation Finance, LLC, receiving a net repayment of $97 million. Additionally, MidCap Financial made strategic adjustments to its capital structure, including amending its senior secured revolving credit facility and upsizing the Bethesda CLO 1.

Despite a slight decline in net asset value, the company continues to focus on deploying capital into middle-market loans with strong credit attributes. Management remains optimistic about future paydowns from Merx and believes that the portfolio adjustments have de-risked the investment portfolio and improved earnings potential.

Looking ahead, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is poised to continue its strategic focus on middle-market lending, supported by enhancements to its capital structure and strong performance from its portfolio companies.

