MidCap Financial Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Adjustments

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company primarily focused on first lien senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. The company aims to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through its diversified portfolio.
In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation reported a net investment income of $0.38 per share, slightly down from $0.39 in the previous quarter. The net asset value per share decreased to $14.66 from $14.75, reflecting a 0.6% decline.
Key highlights from the quarter include new investment commitments totaling $138 million and gross fundings of $142 million. The company also reduced its exposure to Merx Aviation Finance, LLC, receiving a net repayment of $97 million. Additionally, MidCap Financial made strategic adjustments to its capital structure, including amending its senior secured revolving credit facility and upsizing the Bethesda CLO 1.
Despite a slight decline in net asset value, the company continues to focus on deploying capital into middle-market loans with strong credit attributes. Management remains optimistic about future paydowns from Merx and believes that the portfolio adjustments have de-risked the investment portfolio and improved earnings potential.
Looking ahead, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is poised to continue its strategic focus on middle-market lending, supported by enhancements to its capital structure and strong performance from its portfolio companies.