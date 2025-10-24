Mid Penn Bancorp Signs New Executive Retirement Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( (MPB) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 24, 2025, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary Mid Penn Bank entered into a new split dollar agreement and supplemental executive retirement plan agreement with Rory G. Ritrievi, the President and CEO. The agreements provide financial benefits to Mr. Ritrievi, including life insurance proceeds and retirement benefits, with specific conditions for vesting and payout. These arrangements are designed to secure Mr. Ritrievi’s financial future and align his interests with the company’s long-term goals, potentially impacting the company’s executive retention and leadership stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (MPB) stock is a Buy with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mid Penn Bancorp stock, see the MPB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MPB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MPB is a Outperform.

Mid Penn Bancorp’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance, particularly its revenue growth and strong gross profit margin. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and a decent dividend yield, making it appealing to value investors. Technical analysis indicates neutral momentum, suggesting a balanced market sentiment. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on MPB stock, click here.

More about Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates primarily in the banking industry through its main subsidiary, Mid Penn Bank. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, including banking and insurance solutions, to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 131,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $644.6M

See more insights into MPB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue