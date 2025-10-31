Mid-America Apartment Communities Reports Q3 2025 Results

Mid-america Apartment Communities ( (MAA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mid-america Apartment Communities presented to its investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, MAA reported a slight decline in earnings per share compared to the previous year, with diluted earnings per share at $0.84, down from $0.98. Despite this, the company maintained strong operational performance, with funds from operations (FFO) per share slightly increasing to $2.14 from $2.10.

Key highlights from the quarter include a 0.3% growth in the Same Store effective blended lease rate and historically low resident turnover at 40.2%. MAA also expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of a 318-unit multifamily apartment community in Kansas City and completed several development projects across various markets. Additionally, the company increased its borrowing capacity through amendments to its unsecured revolving credit facility and commercial paper program.

Looking ahead, MAA remains optimistic about capitalizing on solid demand and lower levels of new deliveries, positioning itself for growth in the coming year. The company continues to leverage its strong balance sheet to support expansion and development initiatives, aiming to drive earnings growth in the future.

