MicroPort Scientific Reports Mixed Financial Results for Endovastec

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from MicroPort Scientific ( (HK:0853) ).

MicroPort Scientific has released the unaudited financial results for its subsidiary, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Endovastec), for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The results show a modest revenue increase of 4.66% compared to the same period in 2024, but a significant decline in profit by 21.80%. Despite the profit drop, Endovastec’s total assets grew by 10.27%, indicating a strong asset base. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures are unaudited and do not represent the full scope of the Group’s operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0853) stock is a Hold with a HK$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MicroPort Scientific stock, see the HK:0853 Stock Forecast page.

More about MicroPort Scientific

MicroPort Scientific is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the medical technology industry. It holds a significant stake in Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Endovastec), which specializes in endovascular medical technologies and is listed on the science and technology innovation board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 37,365,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$22.63B

For an in-depth examination of 0853 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue