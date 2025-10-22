MicroPort Scientific Adopts New Governance Framework

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from MicroPort Scientific ( (HK:0853) ).

MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced that a special resolution to adopt the fifth amended and restated memorandum and articles of association was unanimously approved at the extraordinary general meeting held on October 22, 2025. This change reflects the company’s commitment to updating its governance framework, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

More about MicroPort Scientific

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the medical technology industry. It provides innovative medical solutions and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 46,985,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$23.85B

