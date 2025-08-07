MicroPort CardioFlow Reports Major Reduction in 2025 Net Loss

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp. ( (HK:2160) ).

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp. announced a significant reduction in net loss for the first half of 2025, expecting a decrease of no less than 83% compared to the same period in 2024. This improvement is attributed to increased overseas sales, successful commercialization of new products in Europe and China, enhanced operational efficiency, and financial gains from an associate company’s financing round.

More about MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp.

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on cardiovascular devices. The company’s primary products include the VitaFlow Liberty transcatheter aortic valve and the AnchorMan left atrial appendage closure system, with a market focus on both domestic and international commercialization.

Average Trading Volume: 10,068,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.14B

