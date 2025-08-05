Micronova Limited Acquires Majority Stake in Pine Technology Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Pine Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1079) ).

Pine Technology Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a significant acquisition by Micronova Limited, which now holds approximately 53.83% of Pine Technology’s total issued share capital. This acquisition was completed through two separate agreements with different vendors, resulting in a mandatory unconditional cash offer for all remaining shares and outstanding share options, as per the Takeovers Code. The move signifies a strategic shift in ownership and could have implications for stakeholders, including potential changes in company operations and market positioning.

More about Pine Technology Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 204.44%

Average Trading Volume: 4,255,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$181.8M

