Micro-X Ltd Expands Market Reach with Major Orders and Innovations

Micro-X Ltd. has provided an announcement.

Micro-X Ltd has reported significant achievements for the quarter ending September 2025, including securing its largest order to date with a $3.3 million purchase from the Malaysian Ministry of Health for Rover Plus units. This order marks a strategic expansion into Southeast Asia and highlights the company’s growing momentum in the healthcare market. Additionally, Micro-X is advancing its Head CT technology for stroke diagnosis, with upcoming trials in Australian hospitals and a world-first deployment in ambulances, supported by a $4.4 million government grant. These developments underscore Micro-X’s commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing its product offerings.

Micro-X Ltd is an Australian hi-tech company specializing in cold cathode x-ray technology, serving global health and security markets. The company focuses on innovative imaging solutions, including mobile x-ray units and CT scanners, targeting healthcare and security sectors.

