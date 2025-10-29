Michael Hill Updates Securities Trading Policy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Michael Hill International Ltd. ( (AU:MHJ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Michael Hill International Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy, effective from October 24, 2025, in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10. This update reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining transparent and robust trading practices, which is crucial for its stakeholders and market positioning.

More about Michael Hill International Ltd.

Michael Hill International Limited, founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979, is a prominent player in the jewelry industry with 284 stores across Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, is listed on both the ASX and NZX, and operates wholesale and manufacturing divisions.

