MGM China Holdings Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

MGM China Holdings ( (MCHVY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MGM China Holdings presented to its investors.

MGM China Holdings Limited is a prominent developer and operator of integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in Macau, including MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI, and is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International. The company recently announced its annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in its financial performance. The company’s operating revenue increased to HK$31.39 billion from HK$24.68 billion in 2023, driven by a rise in casino revenue and other services. Adjusted EBITDA rose to HK$9.06 billion, reflecting the company’s robust operational efficiency and strategic focus on the premium mass market gaming segment. MGM China declared a final dividend of HK$0.251 per share, amounting to approximately HK$953.8 million, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Looking ahead, MGM China remains optimistic about its growth prospects, focusing on enhancing customer experience and expanding its offerings to cater to diverse market segments.

