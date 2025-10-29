MGM China Highlights Third Quarter Financial Disclosure by Parent Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from MGM China Holdings ( (HK:2282) ).

MGM China Holdings Limited announced that its controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The results, prepared under US GAAP, include financial information about MGM China, but are not directly comparable to MGM China’s own financial statements prepared under IFRS. Stakeholders are advised that the unaudited results may not reflect MGM China’s financial performance accurately.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2282) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MGM China Holdings stock, see the HK:2282 Stock Forecast page.

More about MGM China Holdings

MGM China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the gaming and hospitality industry. It operates under the control of MGM Resorts International, which holds approximately 56% of its issued share capital and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 8,209,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$57.29B

See more insights into 2282 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

