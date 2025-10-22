M&G plc Announces Shareholding Changes for Key Executive

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

M&G Plc ( (GB:MNG) ) has issued an update.

M&G plc has announced a change in the personal shareholding of Benoît Macé, the Chief Transformation & Integration Officer, following the reinvestment of an interim dividend. This transaction, compliant with the Market Abuse Regulation, involved the acquisition of 3,424 ordinary shares at a price of £2.559 each, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MNG) stock is a Buy with a £342.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on M&G Plc stock, see the GB:MNG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MNG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MNG is a Neutral.

M&G Plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including high leverage and cash flow issues. The technical analysis suggests a lack of strong momentum, while the high dividend yield provides some valuation appeal. The absence of earnings call data and notable corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MNG stock, click here.

More about M&G Plc

M&G plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and insurance services. The company offers a range of products including mutual funds, retirement solutions, and asset management services, catering to both individual and institutional clients.

Average Trading Volume: 6,380,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.03B

For an in-depth examination of MNG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue