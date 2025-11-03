MFF Capital Announces Change of Address and Contact Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. ( (AU:MFF) ) has issued an announcement.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. has announced a change in its registered and principal administrative office address to Suite 18.02, Level 18, 25 Bligh Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. The company’s contact number has also been updated to +61 2 5024 5400, while all other contact details remain unchanged. This change is effective immediately and reflects the company’s ongoing operational adjustments.

Average Trading Volume: 285,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.81B

