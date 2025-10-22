Mexan Limited Appoints New Auditor Following Fee Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mexan ( (HK:0022) ) has provided an update.

Mexan Limited announced a change in its auditing firm due to a disagreement over audit fees with BDO Limited, which resigned as the company’s auditor. The company has appointed Forvis Mazars CPA Limited as the new auditor, citing their qualifications, industry experience, and cost-effectiveness as key factors in the decision. This change is expected to have no material impact on the company’s annual audit and aims to enhance cost control, benefiting the company and its stakeholders.

More about Mexan

Mexan Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing auditing and financial services. The company is known for its comprehensive audit services and has a market focus on maintaining high standards in financial reporting and compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 1,954,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$202.5M

