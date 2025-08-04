Metsera, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Progress

Metsera, Inc. ( (MTSR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Metsera, Inc. presented to its investors.

Metsera, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for obesity and metabolic diseases through a diverse portfolio of oral and injectable therapies.

Metsera recently announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting significant progress in its clinical pipeline, including promising data from its MET-233i and MET-097i candidates. The company remains on track to meet its clinical milestones, with several data releases and trial initiations expected later this year.

Key financial metrics reveal that Metsera ended the quarter with $530.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, ensuring funding into 2027. The company reported increased R&D expenses of $60.5 million for the quarter, reflecting its intensified focus on product development. General and administrative expenses also rose to $11.5 million, contributing to a net loss of $68.7 million for the quarter.

Strategically, Metsera is advancing its MET-097i and MET-233i candidates, with upcoming data releases and the initiation of a Phase 3 program. The company is also progressing its oral peptide programs and other combination therapies, aiming to address the evolving needs in weight loss treatments.

Looking ahead, Metsera’s management remains optimistic about achieving its clinical and financial objectives, with a focus on delivering innovative therapies to market. The company is poised for continued growth as it advances its pipeline and explores new opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

