Metropolitan Bank Appoints New Independent Chairman

On September 30, 2025, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. announced the election of Anthony J. Fabiano as the independent Chairman of the Board, succeeding William Reinhardt, who will remain a board member. Fabiano, with over 40 years of experience in finance and banking, has been on the Board since 2020 and previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company and the bank. This leadership change is expected to support the bank’s growth and value creation, as emphasized by the company’s President and CEO, who praised Fabiano’s strategic insight and Reinhardt’s past leadership.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MCB is a Outperform.

Metropolitan Bank Holding’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive corporate events, including the initiation of dividends and share repurchase plans. Financial performance is solid, though cash flow challenges need attention. The valuation is fair, and the earnings call provided a positive outlook with some cautionary notes on expenses.

More about Metropolitan Bank Holding

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in New York City. The bank offers a wide range of business, commercial, and personal banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, private and public middle-market and corporate enterprises, institutions, municipalities, and local government entities. It has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks and is ranked among the top ten successful loan producers by the Independent Community Bankers of America.

Average Trading Volume: 93,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $786.2M

