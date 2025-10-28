Metropolis Healthcare to Discuss Q2 FY26 Financial Results in Upcoming Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. ( (IN:METROPOLIS) ) is now available.

Metropolis Healthcare Limited has announced its participation in a Q2 FY26 earnings conference call organized by BNP Paribas Securities India. The call, scheduled for November 6, 2025, will discuss the company’s financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, providing insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 98.98B INR

Find detailed analytics on METROPOLIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue