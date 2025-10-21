METRO Inc. to Announce Q4 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Metro Inc. ( (TSE:MRU) ) has provided an update.

METRO Inc. announced it will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 results on November 19, 2025, followed by a conference call for investors and financial analysts. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MRU) stock is a Buy with a C$110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metro Inc. stock, see the TSE:MRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MRU is a Outperform.

Metro Inc. scores well due to its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlighted growth in sales and earnings. Technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, while valuation metrics indicate a moderate valuation. The company’s resilience in a competitive and inflationary environment further supports its solid position.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:MRU stock, click here.

More about Metro Inc.

METRO Inc. is a leading food and pharmacy company operating in Québec and Ontario, with annual sales exceeding $21 billion. The company employs over 97,000 people and operates a network of 995 food stores and 640 pharmacies under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis, Première Moisson, Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy.

Average Trading Volume: 514,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.6B

See more insights into MRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue