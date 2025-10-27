Metrics Real Estate Announces New Distribution for Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund ( (AU:MRE) ) just unveiled an update.

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund has announced a new distribution of AUD 0.0084 per fully paid unit stapled security, with the ex-date set for October 31, 2025, and the payment date on November 10, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund operates in the real estate investment industry, focusing on providing diversified investment products through fully paid units stapled securities. The company is involved in managing real estate assets and offering strategic investment opportunities to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 237,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

