Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Latest NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) has issued an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced its unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share as of November 7, 2025, at $2.0033 AUD. This announcement highlights the Trust’s commitment to delivering target returns while preserving investor capital through active management strategies in the corporate loan market. The update is relevant for stakeholders interested in the Trust’s financial performance and its strategic positioning within the industry.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managed diversified loan portfolios. The Trust participates in Australia’s corporate loan market, primarily dominated by banks. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the Responsible Entity, offering funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,480,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into MXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue