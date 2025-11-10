Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Reports NTA Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has issued an announcement.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.1534 as of November 7, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to its investment objectives, which include providing monthly cash income and managing investment risks. The announcement is significant for stakeholders as it indicates the trust’s current financial standing and its potential to deliver on its investment goals.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, which is part of the Perpetual group of companies. Perpetual operates in the financial services sector, providing funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The trust aims to offer monthly cash income, preserve investor capital, and manage investment risks through investments in private credit and other financial instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 682,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

