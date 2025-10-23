Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) just unveiled an update.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust reported an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1578 as of October 22, 2025. This announcement provides stakeholders with a current valuation metric, which is crucial for assessing the trust’s financial health and potential investment performance.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, which operates in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The trust aims to provide monthly cash income, preserve investor capital, and manage investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets.

Average Trading Volume: 683,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Find detailed analytics on MOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue