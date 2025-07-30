Methanex Completes OCI Acquisition and Reports Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Methanex ( (TSE:MX) ).

Methanex Corporation reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $64 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $183 million. The company successfully completed the acquisition of OCI Global’s international methanol business on June 27, 2025, which included two methanol facilities in Beaumont, Texas. This acquisition is expected to enhance Methanex’s production footprint and market position in North America. Despite a decrease in average realized methanol prices from $404 to $374 per tonne compared to the first quarter, Methanex remains focused on integrating the new assets and maintaining efficient operations to create long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MX) stock is a Buy with a C$60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Methanex stock, see the TSE:MX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MX is a Outperform.

Methanex’s solid financial performance and strong earnings call are offset by neutral technical signals and challenges in certain operational areas. The company’s strategy to manage leverage and focus on strategic acquisitions provides a positive outlook amidst current industry challenges.

More about Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a leading company in the methanol industry, primarily engaged in the production and supply of methanol across global markets. The company focuses on leveraging its production capabilities and strategic acquisitions to strengthen its position in North America and ensure a stable supply of natural gas feedstock.

Average Trading Volume: 213,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.14B

