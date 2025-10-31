Metgasco Ltd Reports Revenue Decline Amid Production Uplift Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metgasco Ltd ( (AU:MEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Metgasco Ltd reported a decrease in sales revenue and production for the quarter ending September 2025, primarily due to interruptions from the Production Uplift Program (PUP) and the absence of liquids liftings. The PUP, aimed at enhancing gas production in the Odin and Vali fields, showed modest improvements, with further results anticipated in the December quarter. The company is also exploring oil prospectivity in ATP2021, with ongoing farm-out discussions. Despite the current challenges, Metgasco is focused on improving production rates and exploring new prospects to enhance its market positioning.

More about Metgasco Ltd

Metgasco Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of gas and oil. The company is involved in projects such as the Odin and Vali gas fields, with a market focus on gas production and sales.

Current Market Cap: A$3.67M

