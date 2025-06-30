Metech International Converts Debt into Equity to Strengthen Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metech International Limited ( (SG:V3M) ) has issued an announcement.

Metech International Limited has entered into a Debt Capitalisation Agreement with Mr. Cao Shixuan to convert a portion of an existing loan into equity. This agreement involves the issuance of 13,454,545 new ordinary shares at a conversion price of $0.022 per share, effectively reducing the company’s debt by S$296,000. The remaining S$200,000 of the loan will be repaid in cash. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s financial structure by reducing its liabilities and potentially altering shareholder dynamics.

More about Metech International Limited

Metech International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the international trade industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing various services and products, although specific market focus details are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 23,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$4.31M

