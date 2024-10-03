Metals One Unveils High-Grade Mineralisation in Finland

Metals One PLC (GB:MET1) has released an update.

Metals One PLC has reported positive re-assay results from its Black Schist Project in Finland, revealing high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt-zinc mineralisation. The findings from historical drillholes are part of the company’s strategy to define a 200 Mt resource, with current resources at 57.1 Mt. These promising results indicate potential for a substantial, shallow mineral resource and will inform future drilling programs.

