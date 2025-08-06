Metals Exploration Commences Drilling at Promising Dupax Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Metals Exploration ( (GB:MTL) ).

Metals Exploration PLC has been granted an exploration license for the Dupax project area in Northern Luzon, Philippines, where it has commenced an Induced Polarisation (IP) ground geophysics survey and plans a 2,500-meter drilling program. The Dupax project, located near the company’s existing Runruno ore processing facility, shows promising mineralization with historical high-grade gold and copper samples. The exploration aims to discover an economic resource that could extend the operational life of the Runruno processing plant, enhancing the value of both the Dupax project and the existing infrastructure.

Spark’s Take on GB:MTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MTL is a Outperform.

Metals Exploration’s robust financial health and strategic corporate events are key strengths, demonstrating growth potential and operational success. While technical indicators show positive momentum, valuation remains modest. The absence of dividend yield suggests a focus on reinvestment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MTL stock, click here.

More about Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration PLC is a gold production, exploration, and development company with assets in the Philippines and Nicaragua. The company focuses on exploring and developing gold and base metal resources, with a particular emphasis on projects in the Philippines.

Average Trading Volume: 16,035,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £389.2M

Find detailed analytics on MTL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue