Metallus Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Metallus Inc. ( (MTUS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Metallus Inc. presented to its investors.

Metallus Inc., a prominent player in the specialty metals industry, specializes in manufacturing high-performance metals and components, serving sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy. The company, based in Canton, Ohio, has been a leader in alloy steel production for over a century.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Metallus Inc. reported net sales of $305.9 million, marking a 35% increase from the same period last year. The company’s net income reached $8.1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA also rose to $29.0 million, reflecting continued operational improvements and strong demand in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Key financial highlights include a steady increase in net sales driven by favorable pricing and product mix, despite a slight decrease in shipment tons due to lower energy and industrial shipments. The company’s manufacturing costs benefited from increased fixed cost leverage, with melt utilization improving to 72%. Metallus also maintained a strong liquidity position with $436.9 million available as of September 30, 2025.

Looking ahead, Metallus anticipates a seasonal decline in fourth-quarter shipments and adjusted EBITDA due to typical year-end factors and potential supply chain challenges. However, the company remains focused on expanding its capabilities and securing new defense programs for 2026, aiming for sustained profitability and growth in the aerospace and defense markets.

