Metalero Mining Launches $600,000 Private Placement to Boost Benson Project Exploration

An announcement from Cortus Metals ( (TSE:MLO) ) is now available.

Metalero Mining Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $600,000 to support exploration at its flagship Benson Project in British Columbia. The funds will be used for follow-up work on recent soil sampling and geophysical surveys, as well as general working capital. The Benson Project, located near infrastructure and accessible by Highway 26, covers five target areas identified by AI work and has shown potential for copper-gold mineralization. This financing is expected to enhance Metalero’s exploration capabilities and shareholder value.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company headquartered in Edmonton. The company has undergone restructuring, including management changes and a new project focus, with its drill-ready gold assets in Nevada available for sale or option.

Average Trading Volume: 34,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.39M

