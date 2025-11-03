Metal Hawk Limited Announces Change of Address

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Metal Hawk Ltd. ( (AU:MHK) ).

Metal Hawk Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business and registered office address to Suite 2, Level 1, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005. This change is effective immediately and aligns with ASX Listing Rule 3.14. The company’s other contact details remain unchanged, indicating a seamless transition for stakeholders.

More about Metal Hawk Ltd.

Metal Hawk Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker MHK.

Average Trading Volume: 203,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.42M

Learn more about MHK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue