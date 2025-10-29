Metal Hawk Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metal Hawk Ltd. ( (AU:MHK) ) just unveiled an update.

Metal Hawk Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, a non-binding vote on the remuneration report, and the re-election of director Michael Edwards. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging their proxy forms. The meeting’s outcomes could impact the company’s governance and shareholder engagement.

Metal Hawk Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 284,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.81M

See more data about MHK stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

