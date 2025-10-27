Metal Bank Advances Whiteheads Gold Project with Successful Drilling Completion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metal Bank Limited ( (AU:MBK) ) has shared an update.

Metal Bank Limited has completed the first phase of reverse circulation and geotechnical drilling at the Seven Leaders prospect, part of the Whiteheads Gold Project. This project was recently acquired from Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. as part of a corporate finance exercise involving the distribution of gold assets to Hastings shareholders, pending their approval. The drilling program aims to confirm historical drilling results and gather data for mine design and planning. The successful completion of this phase marks a significant step forward in the development of the Whiteheads Project, with no safety or environmental incidents reported. The project is advancing well with ongoing geotechnical analysis, mine design, and planning, alongside discussions for Native Title Agreements and land access.

More about Metal Bank Limited

Average Trading Volume: 952,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.61M

