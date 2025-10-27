Metal Bank Advances Gold Asset Acquisition with Successful Drilling Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Metal Bank Limited ( (AU:MBK) ).

Metal Bank Limited has successfully completed the first phase of drilling at the Seven Leaders prospect within the Whiteheads Gold project, which is part of the gold assets being acquired from Hastings Technology Metals. The drilling program, managed by Tim Gilbert, who will become the CEO of MBK, aimed to confirm historical drilling results and gather geotechnical data for mine design. The acquisition is pending shareholder approval, and the company is progressing with mine planning and Native Title Agreements. MBK is well-funded to complete its planned work programs, supported by shareholder backing and partial underwriting.

More about Metal Bank Limited

Metal Bank Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the acquisition and development of gold assets. The company is currently expanding its portfolio with a focus on gold production in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 952,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.61M

