Mesoblast Director’s Holdings Surge Post-AGM

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.

In a recent update, Mesoblast Limited announced a significant change in Director Philip R. Krause’s interests, with an acquisition of 985,000 options after shareholder approval at the 2023 AGM. This transaction has increased his total holdings to 57,500 American Depositary Shares and 1,185,000 options. The company emphasized that this change was not conducted during a closed period that would require prior written clearance.

