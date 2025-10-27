Merit Medical’s WRAP Study: A Real-World Evaluation of the WRAPSODY Endoprosthesis

Merit Medical ((MMSI)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The WRAP Study, officially titled ‘Prospective, Multicenter, Observational Study to Evaluate the Merit WRAPSODY™ Endoprosthesis for Treatment of Stenosis or Occlusion Within the Dialysis Outflow Circuit of an Arteriovenous (AVF) Fistula or AV Graft (AVG) (The WRAP Registry),’ aims to gather real-world data on the safety and efficacy of the WRAPSODY Endoprosthesis System. This study is significant as it seeks to address venous stenosis and occlusion, conditions that can severely impact dialysis patients.

The intervention being tested is the Merit WRAPSODY Endovascular Stent Graft, a device designed to maintain patency in the target lesion, thereby improving blood flow and reducing complications in dialysis patients.

The study follows an observational cohort model with a prospective time perspective. This means that participants are observed over time to assess outcomes without any specific allocation or intervention model, focusing on real-world application and results.

The study began on September 21, 2021, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on November 18, 2024, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

This update could positively influence Merit Medical’s stock performance by demonstrating the company’s commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs. Investors may view this as a strategic move to strengthen its market position against competitors in the medical device industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

