Merit Medical Systems Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

The latest announcement is out from Merit Medical Systems ( (MMSI) ).

On July 30, 2025, Merit Medical Systems announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a 13.2% increase in revenue to $382.5 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company also updated its full-year guidance, reflecting stronger-than-expected financial performance, with non-GAAP earnings per share increasing by 9.8% and free cash flow generation rising by 8.1% year-over-year. Merit acquired Biolife Delaware, L.L.C., and appointed Martha Aronson as the new President and CEO, effective October 3, 2025. The company anticipates higher non-GAAP gross and operating margins for the year, driven by trade policies and strategic actions.

The most recent analyst rating on (MMSI) stock is a Buy with a $105.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Merit Medical Systems stock, see the MMSI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MMSI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MMSI is a Neutral.

Merit Medical Systems’ strong financial performance and strategic acquisitions are key strengths, but bearish technical indicators and valuation concerns weigh down the score. The company’s positive guidance and corporate events support a cautiously optimistic outlook.

More about Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, focusing on cardiovascular and endoscopy devices. The company provides products for peripheral and cardiac intervention, custom procedural solutions, and OEM manufacturing, targeting the healthcare industry.

Average Trading Volume: 630,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.99B

