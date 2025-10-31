Merit Medical Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Merit Medical ( (MMSI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Merit Medical presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, specializing in medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures across various medical fields. The company has reported a revenue of $384.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was driven by strong performances in its cardiovascular and endoscopy segments.

The company’s financial highlights for the third quarter of 2025 include a GAAP operating margin of 11.1% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 19.7%. Despite a slight decrease in GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to $0.46, non-GAAP EPS increased by 6.7% to $0.92. Merit Medical also reported a significant increase in free cash flow, which rose by 17.6% year-over-year to $141.6 million over the first nine months of 2025.

Merit Medical’s cardiovascular segment saw substantial growth, particularly in cardiac intervention, which increased by 29.3%. The endoscopy segment also performed well, with endoscopy device sales rising by 4.4%. The company has updated its full-year guidance, reflecting an anticipated revenue range of $1.502 to $1.515 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share between $3.66 and $3.79.

Looking ahead, Merit Medical remains optimistic about its financial outlook, with management confident in the company’s ability to deliver strong execution and stable growth. The company is committed to its Continued Growth Initiatives Program, aiming for improved profitability and solid cash flow generation through the end of 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue