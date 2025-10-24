Meridian Bank Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Meridian Bank ( (MRBK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Meridian Bank presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Meridian Bank, a community bank operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, offers a range of financial services including business and industrial lending, real estate lending, and wealth management. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Meridian Bank announced a net income of $6.7 million, marking a 19% increase from the previous quarter. The bank also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per common share. Key financial highlights include a net interest margin of 3.77% and a 3% increase in commercial loans, excluding leases. Despite challenges with non-performing loans, Meridian Bank’s wealth and mortgage units performed well, contributing to the overall positive financial results. Looking forward, Meridian Bank aims to leverage market acquisitions and its strong brand presence to continue its growth trajectory.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue