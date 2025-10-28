Mercury Systems Elects New Board Chairman and Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mercury Systems ( (MRCY) ) has shared an announcement.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 22, 2025, Mercury Systems elected William L. Ballhaus, Lisa S. Disbrow, and Howard L. Lance as Class I Directors for a three-year term ending in 2028, and Jean Bua as a Class II Director for a one-year term ending in 2026. The meeting also approved the compensation of the company’s named executive officers, the 2025 Long Term Incentive Plan, and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2026. Additionally, William L. Ballhaus was elected Chairman of the Board, and Barry R. Nearhos was appointed as Lead Independent Director, with the Board committees’ composition determined for the upcoming year.

The most recent analyst rating on (MRCY) stock is a Hold with a $82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mercury Systems stock, see the MRCY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MRCY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MRCY is a Neutral.

Mercury Systems’ overall stock score is driven by robust earnings call results, indicating strong financial performance and positive cash flow. However, significant financial challenges and valuation concerns due to negative earnings and profitability metrics weigh heavily on the score. Positive technical indicators provide some support, but the lack of a dividend yield and negative P/E ratio are notable detractors.

To see Spark’s full report on MRCY stock, click here.

More about Mercury Systems

Average Trading Volume: 703,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.77B

For an in-depth examination of MRCY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue