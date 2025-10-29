Mercury NZ CEO Increases Shareholding, Signals Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mercury NZ ( (MGHTF) ) has issued an announcement.

Mercury NZ Limited has issued an Ongoing Disclosure Notice concerning the acquisition of ordinary shares by its Chief Executive, Stewart Hamilton. The notice details Hamilton’s increase in shareholding from 3,561.43 to 7,391.95 shares, reflecting a significant personal investment in the company. This move could indicate confidence in Mercury’s future performance and may impact stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about Mercury NZ

Mercury NZ Limited is a company that generates electricity from 100% renewable sources, including hydro, geothermal, and wind. It also provides retail services for electricity, gas, broadband, and mobile. The company is listed on both the New Zealand Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘MCY’, with the New Zealand Government holding a minimum 51% shareholding.

