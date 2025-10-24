Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mercia Asset Management ( (GB:MERC) ) has shared an announcement.

Mercia Asset Management PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 120,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 30 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme, which aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and providing a return to shareholders. Following this transaction, the company holds 12,411,063 shares in treasury, with 430,087,067 shares remaining in circulation. This action may impact shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MERC) stock is a Hold with a £32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mercia Asset Management stock, see the GB:MERC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MERC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MERC is a Neutral.

Mercia Asset Management’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its solid financial performance, characterized by strong revenue growth and a stable balance sheet. However, the technical analysis indicates potential bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with approximately £2.0 billion of assets under management. The company operates primarily in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management and investment services, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

Average Trading Volume: 380,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £129.1M

