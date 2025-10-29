Merchants Bancorp Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Earnings

Merchants Bancorp ( (MBIN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Merchants Bancorp presented to its investors.

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, operating in the financial services sector with a focus on multi-family mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and traditional banking services. The company reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a net income of $54.7 million, which represents a decrease compared to the same period in 2024 but an increase from the second quarter of 2025. The earnings per share also reflected similar trends, with a decrease year-over-year but a significant increase quarter-over-quarter. The company’s financial performance was supported by a decrease in credit loss provisions and an increase in gains from loan sales. Total assets reached a record high of $19.4 billion, with core deposits showing substantial growth. Despite a decline in net interest income compared to the previous year, Merchants Bancorp’s strategic initiatives, including credit risk transfers and core deposit growth, have positioned the company for sustainable performance. Looking ahead, the management remains confident in its ability to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver long-term shareholder value.

